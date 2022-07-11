Police and fire service called to barbecues in Goyt Valley

Barbecues are banned in open country side of the Peak District

On Sunday July, 10 both Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team and Derbyshire Fire Service were called to the Goyt Valley after reports of barbecues being lit in the area.

A spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “There is a Public Spaces Protection Order in place over parts of High Peak which means the following ‘the lighting of fires, barbecues, fireworks and Chinese lanterns are banned to prevent wild fires’.

“Anyone found lighting those within areas in the High Peak may find themselves receiving a fine.”

Barbecues and open fires have been banned anywhere in open countryside throughout the Peak District since 2020.

Speaking at the time Sarah Fowler, chief executive of the national park, said: “I would like to leave the public in no doubt having a barbecue or fire in the open countryside of the Peak District National Park puts some of our most loved and treasured landscapes at risk, and is not permitted.”