Picture released of woman found dead at Buxworth house

Police have released a picture of a woman found dead at a house in Buxworth last week.

Dorothy Bowyer, 77, was found by officers at a house on Western Lane after they were called to attend an incident shortly after 4am on Thursday, February 14.

Dorothy Bowyer

A dog was also found dead in the house.

Friends and neighbours pay tribute to Buxworth mum-of-three found dead in her home

William Blunsdon, 25, from Buxworth, was arrested last Thursday and was charged with murder on Friday, February 15. He was also charged with criminal damage.

He appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 16 and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, March 15.