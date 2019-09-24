Pensioners killed in New Mills crash named

Two pensioners who died after a crash in New Mills have been named by police.

Alan Frater, 82, and Roy Bickerton, 86 were in a blue Skoda Fabia which collided with a HGV on Buxton Road at 4.10pm on Thursday, September 12.

The fatal crash happened on Buxton Road, New Mills

Mr Bickerton, of Knightwake Road, New Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said and Mr Frater, of Church Lane in Marple, Stockport, was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, but died later from his injuries.

The driver of the Skoda, an 89-year-old man, was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, along with an 84-year-old female passenger who is currently in a critical condition.

The driver of the lorry, a 24-year-old man, was spoken to at the scene and there have been no arrests in connection to the collision.

An inquest in to the death of both of the men will be opened and adjourned at Chesterfield coroners court today (Tuesday).