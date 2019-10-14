Pedestrian, 32, in 'serious' condition after crash on A6 Chapel bypass

A pedestrian has been left in a "serious" condition after a crash involving a lorry on A6 Chapel bypass.

The 32-year-old man is in a "stable" but "serious" condition in Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The collision between the pedestrian and the tipper lorry happened on Saturday, October 12, around 7am.

The road was closed between the A5004 at Whaley Bridge and the A624.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire police has said that a investigation has been launched.

She said: "There is no change to the mans condition, he is in hospital in a stable but not serious condition.

"An investigation has been launched."

Anyone who witnessed anything should call 101 quoting 198 of 12/10.