New campaign launched to crack down on drink and drug driving in Derbyshire this Christmas

Drivers in Derbyshire are being urged to be responsible over the Christmas period.

Throughout December, Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Highways England will be working together to reduce the number of such dangerous drivers.

In Derbyshire over the last three years, there were 286 collisions where one or more driver was impaired with alcohol or drugs. These resulted in 404 injured casualties, with 92 being seriously injured and 11 being killed.

Inspector Greg Hunt, Roads Policing Unit lead, said: "We understand that people are going to want to go out and celebrate this Christmas, especially with the previous two-year festive plans not going to plan. All we ask is that you do so responsibly, and if you've had a drink, do not be tempted to drive - you'll not only be placing your life in danger, but the lives of other innocent people around you.

"My officers will stop anyone suspected of drink or drug driving and we'll be operating check-sites across Derbyshire to perform both breath and drug testing.

"Anyone caught under the influence whilst driving will risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban. Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving will face up to 14 years’ imprisonment."

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “Keeping our roads and the people using them safe is a top priority. I fully support any campaign that reminds drivers of their responsibilities when getting behind the wheel and equally punishes those who fail to heed the warnings."

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £1000 if you can provide information on a drink or drug driver, which leads to the arrest of one or more individuals resulting in them being formally charged.

Your anonymity is 100% guaranteed. To report an incident please contact them, via their online form or over the phone on 0800 555 111.