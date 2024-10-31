‘Near miss’ traffic accident in Buxton caused street fighting and tailbacks along the A6

Police have issued an appeal after a ‘near miss’ traffic accident in Buxton caused street fighting and tailbacks along the A6 and back into town.

A road rage incident spilled out on the street after a near miss on the roundabout by Fairfield Road and Bakewell Road.

Other motorists then left their vehicles to break up the fight which saw one car abandoned on the roundabout and one abandoned next to it.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a report at 1.15pm on Tuesday October, 29 of two people fighting after exiting their cars on the roundabout at the junction of the A6 Fairfield Road and Bakewell Road, in Buxton.

A still from the video of the fight on the A6, filmed by High Peak Liveplaceholder image
A still from the video of the fight on the A6, filmed by High Peak Live

“It is understood that the cars were involved in a ‘near-miss’ shortly before the incident. We are aware that a video is circulating on social media which shows the fight.

“Anyone with information that may be useful in our enquiries is asked to contact us quoting reference 24*645184.”

