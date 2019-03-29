Mountain bike stolen from school in Hope Valley

Police are appealing for help after a mountain bike was stolen from within the grounds of a school in Hope Valley.

Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police said the bike was stolen from Church Street, Eyam and was later recovered on Main Road, Grindleford.

The bike.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 4.25pm and 7pm on Tuesday, March 26.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the villages of Eyam or Grindleford at the time and may have seen the theft take place or being dumped.

A police spokesman said: "If you have information which may assist with our enquires, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote reference number 19000155773.

Call 101.