'Most Wanted' man jailed for knife assault after being found in Buxton

A man police described as 'highly dangerous' has been jailed for 15 years, having been caught in Buxton while he was on the run in 2018.

John Brazil, 23, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court in Kent on Friday, October 18, following his conviction for attempted murder earlier this year.

On November 11, 2018, Brazil subjected another man to a frenzied attack, inflicting more than 20 knife wounds including one to the chest.

After Brazil went into hiding, Kent Police placed him on its list of Most Wanted criminals. Forces across the country cooperated in the manhunt, and Brazil was arrested in a Buxton bedist three and a half weeks after the incident.

Detective Constable Andrew Jobes, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: "Brazil subjected his victim to a savage attack which left him with serious injuries that required urgent medical attention.

"There can be no tolerance for people who choose to use a weapon to assault another individual and we will always take the most robust approach possible to ensure such offenders receive justice."

The court heard how Brazil and the victim had been acquaintances for around a decade but had not been in contact for several years when they met by chance at a Sittingbourne nightclub on the night before the attack.

They spent the night socialising and this led to Brazil attending the victim’s house where they continued to talk. Shortly after midday a dispute errupted.

Privately held CCTV cameras captured the victim walking away from his house to seek help from a neighbour, with Brazil walking aggressively behind him before he disappeared from view.

The victim was airlifted to a London hospital where he required urgent treatment but has since made a full recovery.

DC Jobes said: "Brazil's willingness to suddenly and repeatedly use a weapon on a person he had been socialising with shows him to a volatile and highly dangerous offender.

"I am pleased that we have been able to secure a strong custodial sentence which means Brazil is unable to harm other innocent members of the public."