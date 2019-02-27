More details released after man's body found in Buxton

Police have confirmed that a man whose body was found in Buxton last week was from the town.

A member of the public discovered the body, off Holker Road, on Thursday morning and police attended the scene at around 11.10am.

Police have now confirmed that the man was 47, and from the town.

His identity has not yet been released.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "His family have been informed and that our thoughts are with them at this time."

At the time police said the man's death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.