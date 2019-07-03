Missing woman last seen in Buxton found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A missing woman who had last been seen in Buxton has been found safe and well. Lola Wilson, 20, had last been seen in the Buxton area on Monday June 24 at around 9am. Lola Wilson But she has now been found safe and well. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her. These are the faces of the 13 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in June