Missing New Mills man may be in Disley

Jack Edmunds has been missing since May 9 from the Parkland Avenue area of New Mills.
There have been three confirmed sightings of him in the Disley area since Wednesday (June 8), including most recently on Market Street near to the Dandy Cock pub at around 6.10pm yesterday (June 9).
The 33-year-old is 5ft 7in tall, and has shoulder length brown hair and a beard. He is known to visit wooded areas and to sleep rough.
Anyone who has seen Jack or knows where he might be is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 681 of May 9 by one of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.