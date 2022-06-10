Missing New Mills man may be in Disley

Jack Edmunds has been missing since May 9 from the Parkland Avenue area of New Mills.

There have been three confirmed sightings of him in the Disley area since Wednesday (June 8), including most recently on Market Street near to the Dandy Cock pub at around 6.10pm yesterday (June 9).

The 33-year-old is 5ft 7in tall, and has shoulder length brown hair and a beard. He is known to visit wooded areas and to sleep rough.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Edmunds has been seen in Disley

Anyone who has seen Jack or knows where he might be is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 681 of May 9 by one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form

Jack Edmunds has been missing since May 9

Phone – call 101.