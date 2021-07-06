Missing man believed to have travelled to Ladybower Reservoir

Ben Whittington, 26, was last seen on Welwyn Road in Sheffield at around 6am on Monday July 5.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white and around 5ft 8 ins tall with light blonde hair. It is believed he was wearing a green jumper with black arms, a black gilet and white Nike trainers.

Ben Whittington

Derbyshire police said Ben is believed to have travelled to the Ladybower Reservoir area.