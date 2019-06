A teenager from Derbyshire who was reported as missing yesterday (June 18) has been found safe and well.

Derbyshire Police put out the appeal for Georgia Mundy yesterday morning, but revealed last night that she had been found.

Georgia Mundy.

It is thought she may have travelled to the Tamworth area.

A spokesman said: "Georgia Mundy who we circulated as missing earlier today has now been found.

"Thank you for sharing the appeal."