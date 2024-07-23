Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15-year-old teenager from Buxton was last seen at a well known Stoke-on-Trent beauty spot and lake on Friday July, 19.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have spotted the teenager.

A force spokesperson said: “We need your help to find 15-year-old Kyle, who has gone missing from Stoke-on-Trent.

“Kyle was on a day-trip from his home address in Buxton, although he does have links to the Stafford area.

Kyle, 15 from Butxon, was last seen at Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday July, 19. Photo Staffs Police

“He is around 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, and with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing eggshell blue shorts and t-shirt and white trainers. He was riding a black mountain bike."

Kyle was last seen at Westport Lake, which is between Longport and Tunstall in Stoke-on-Trent, at 4.50pm on Friday, July 19, says Staffordshire Police.