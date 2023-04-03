‘Mindless vandals’ destroy part of Buxton’s bandstand

Buxton Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team said the incident happened sometime overnight on Saturday March, 25.

Pc Gareth Podmore from the High Peak South Youth engagement team, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has witnessed this incident, which is an act of mindless vandalism that could have had far reaching consequences if someone were badly electrocuted.

“Sadly, this is just another current example of poor behaviour carried out by a small number of young people in Buxton town centre, mainly around the areas of the Pavilion gardens, Old Hall and Crescent Hotel, and Spring Gardens.”

The damaged socket at Buxton's Bandstand in the Pavilion Gardens

However the police say they will be doing more to clamp down on this behaviour in the town.

Pc Podmore said: “With the lighter nights now upon us and the holiday season starting, we will be ensuring that our patrols will be stepped up and we will be dealing robustly with any criminal behaviour.

“I would urge parents and carers to get the message out to their children that this behaviour is wrong and actions have consequences.

“It’s a fact that our custody cells are located in Ripley Cheadle and Ashton under Lyne, and as such a parent of a juvenile arrested will be required to attend the custody suite if their offspring is aged under 18.

The Bandstand at the Pavilion Gardens has been vandalised.

“And now The Pavilion gardens management are going to have to repair the damage at some expense, due to this mindless act.”

Anyone with information on the incident should ring the police on 101 quoting 23*196110.