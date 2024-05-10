Men reported for illegally fishing in the Peak District river as van seized

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th May 2024, 10:43 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 11:33 BST
Three men have been reported to the Environment Agency following an incident in Bakewell.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended a report of three men illegally fishing in the river in Bakewell yesterday afternoon (May 9).

The men were reported to the Environment Agency for fishing without a rod licence.

Officers seized the van – as checks showed that the driver didn't have any insurance to drive it, nor did the other males he came with.