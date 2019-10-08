Men charged after alleged assault in Buxton

Two men have been charged after an alleged assault in Buxton.

Officers were called to Midland Terrace at 12.30am on Friday after receiving reports that a man had been seriously assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

Armed officers were deployed and two men were arrested in connection with incident - a replica Berretta gas powered hand gun was also seized.

Gareth Fox, 41, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton, has been charged with one count of wounding with intent and two counts of possessing of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Edward Gaunt, 26, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, has been charged with one count of wounding with intent and one count of possessing of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The pair appeared in court on Saturday, where they were remanded to prison.

