Man who threatened shop staff with knife during New Mills robbery jailed

Joseph Murray brandished the kitchen knife at cashiers at the Go Local Extra Store on Albion Road on May 4, demanding money.

He then left the store with several hundred pounds.

The 21-year-old, of Etherow Avenue, Romiley, was captured on local CCTV footage entering and leaving the store and was identified following a media appeal for information.

The robbery took place at the Go Local Extra store on Albion Road

He appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on October 21 and was sentenced to 44 months imprisonment.

Murray had previously admitted charges of robbery and possession of a bladed article in public place.

Detective Staff Investigator, Georgina Kirk who led the investigation said: “No one should have to feel scared in their place of work or while they are out shopping for a pint of milk.

“Murray went in to the Go Local Extra store that day with the intention to frighten and intimidate, and his actions have a had a profound effect on those he threatened.

“I hope that this sentence is some comfort to the members of staff who encountered him that day.