A man who stole from shops in Buxton has been given a community order.

David Burgess, 27, received a year-long community order, including a drug rehabilitation requirement after pleading guilty at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates' Court to three counts of thefts from shops.

He admitted stealing from three shops in Buxton

The thefts occurred last year at Iceland, Morrisons and McColl's.

Burgess, of Wrigley Head, Failsworth, Manchester, was also ordered to pay £65 compensation and must also complete 20 days of community service.