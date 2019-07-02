Man threatened and assaulted before having bike stolen in High Peak

Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened and assaulted before his mountain bike was stolen in the High Peak.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery in New Mills at around 8.30am on June 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

A 33-year-old man was cycling along Laneside Road when he was stopped by three men.

The men threatened and assaulted him and stole his bike. They put the mountain bike, a Banshee Phantom (pictured), in a black car, and drove off.

The victim sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000332138 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Webster, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.