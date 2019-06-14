Man suffers broken arm and head injuries in Hayfield assault

A man has suffered a broken arm and head injuries during an assault near Hayfield Carnival.

The assault is reported to have happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday, May 11 (the day of the Hayfield carnival) in Station Road.

Station Road, Hayfield.

A 30-year-old man was assaulted by another man and sustained a broken arm, head and facial injuries, which required hospital treatment.

Officers have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this investigation but, would now like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident happen.

If you have any information, have CCTV installed in the area, or dash cam footage please get in contact with us.

Please quote reference number 19*241177 and the name of the officer in the case PC Amy Watson in any correspondence.

You can call police on 101 or use the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.