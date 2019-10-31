Man seriously injured in Buxton assault

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault in Buxton.

The 23-year-old man had just left the Level 2 nightclub on Scarsdale Place in the early hours of Sunday morning, and was near a bus stop on the opposite side of the road, when he was approached by two men and punched in the face. He lost consciousness and was taken to Stepping Hill hospital where he remains.

The incident happened sometimes between 1.15am and 2am and the man's injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who has information about the incident, any businesses in the area with CCTV, or anyone with a dash cam that was driving nearby at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting thereference number 19*574333 by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

