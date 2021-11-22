Man seriously injured after Buxton assault

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was in the McColls store on Spring Gardens when he was approached by two men and dragged out into the street and assaulted.

He became unconscious and sustained a wound to the back of his head. He was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Salford Royal Hospital where he remains undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on September 21 and officers said they are aware that a group of teenage boys were riding mountain bikes nearby at the time.

It is believed that the teenagers may have witnessed the assault and could help with this investigation.

The teenagers, who were wearing cycling helmets with GoPros or cameras fixed to them, are being sought purely as potential witnesses to the assault.

Anyone who was one of the group, or has any information which can help, is asked to contact PC Jake Schofield quoting reference 21*550185 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.