Police are investigating after a man is believed to have been seen carrying a gun near Buxton.

The man was seen with the weapon on Cunning Dale on March 20.

Picture by Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Police said: "Cunning Dale is a SSSI piece of land and nobody has permission to shoot over this land."

If you have any information about the incident, call police on 101 and ask to speak to PC 2581.