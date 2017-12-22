Man left with serious facial injuries after assault outside Derbyshire takeaway

Police have released images of a man who suffered serious facial injuries after being punched outside a Derbyshire takeaway.
The incident occurred on Sunday, December 17 between 2.45am and 2.50am when the victim intervened in a fight in which two to three other people were involved.
PC Gareth Podmore said: ”This was a particularly nasty assault that has had a profound effect on the victim, who was out enjoying himself on a festive night out.
“He has been left with a fractured eye socket and cuts to his face.
“I’d like to appeal, once again, for any witnesses who may have seen this vicious attack – to come forward.”
If you witnessed the incident, in Glossop, or can offer any further information, call DC Gareth Podmore on 101 quoting reference number 17000549114 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.