Man jailed for more than 10 years after killing grandmother at her High Peak home

A man who killed his grandmother at her own home in High Peak has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.

Dorothy Bowyer, 77, and her dog Captain, died following an incident at her house on Western Lane, Buxworth, just after 4am on February 14.



William Blunsdon, 26, of Western Lane, Buxworth. was arrested by officers the same day and was subsequently charged with murder.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Derby Crown Court on Monday and was sentenced by a judge to 10 years and four months in jail.

Blunsdon will serve an extra five years on licence after he is released.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock, of the East Midlands Major Crime team, said: “This incident has had a devastating impact on the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Although no sentence can ever ease the tragic loss felt by this family, we thank them for their patience and understanding during this investigation. They have endured accounts of the terrible events that have led to the death of Dorothy and their dog Cap, and have conducted themselves with absolute dignity throughout.”