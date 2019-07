A man from Greater Manchester has been jailed for the part he played in drugs supply in the High Peak.

Ayanda Kombe was arrested by officers on February 21 this year on Marlow Street in Buxton for drugs offences.

The 29-year-old of Ridgehill Lane, Staley Bridge, Tameside, pleaded guilty to the possession of Class A drugs, the possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving whilst disqualified and driving a vehicle with no insurance.

He was sentenced to five and a half years in jail.