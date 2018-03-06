Man jailed for a further three years for attempted kidnap of a child

A man has received an additional jail term of three years, for an attempted kidnap in 1977, to be served consecutive to an existing 15 year sentence for historical abuse against two boys.

John Hall, 70, of no fixed abode, was sentenced for the latest offence, against a third boy, at Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday, February 16.

Hall was originally convicted in 2016 of more than 90 charges in total relating to indecent assault on two boys under the age of 14. The offences took place in Hadfield between 1964 and 1971.

An article detailing the case was published in the Buxton Advertiser in 2016 and was seen by another of Hall’s victims prompting him to contact police.

DC Steven Leatherbarrow said: “It was extremely brave of this victim to come forward after suffering a terrifying ordeal at the hands of Hall.

“We are pleased that this additional sentence has brought a semblance of justice for the victim and has ensured Hall is held to account for what he has done.

“Given that this conviction occurred as a direct result of the victim reading a newspaper article about Hall’s 2016 sentencing, we’d now like to appeal to any other potential victims of Hall to come forward.

“The victim in this case has offered their full support towards this appeal and I’d like to personally reassure any other potential victims that anonymity will be maintained.

“I’d urge anyone who has been a victim of historical crime to report it to the police on 101.”

If you would like to get in touch with DC Leatherbarrow, you can also contact him online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.