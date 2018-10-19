Man jailed after wielding axe in Buxton pub fight

An axe-wielding man who fought with a number of men in a Buxton pub has been jailed for two years eight months.

Ryan Davy, 39, of Shaw Heath, Stockport was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court on Tuesday, October 9 following a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Ryan Davy

The offences relate to an incident in The Wye Bridge House pub, in Fairfield Road on July 15 2017 in which Davy, who was carrying an axe, entered the pub and began fighting with a number of other men.

Two other men, Momodoulumi Sowe and Jackson Parker pleaded guilty to affray and threatening to provoke violence respectively.

Sowe, 21, of Ferneydale Avenue, Buxton and Parker, 20, of Marlow Street, Buxton each received a 12 month community order when they were sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, August 8.

PC Andy Cleworth, officer in the case said: “We are very pleased with this result which illustrates that violence will not be tolerated in our communities.

“I’d like to personally thank members of the public who came forward as witnesses to this incident and helped us to effectively investigate and prosecute this case.”

Davy was also sentenced for an unrelated offence of conspiracy to commit burglary in Cheshire in December 2016.