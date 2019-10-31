Man jailed after being convicted of series of sexual offences in Derbyshire

A man has been jailed for eight years after committing a string sexual offences against three women in Derbyshire.

James Jacklin, 26, of Morecambe Avenue, Scunthorpe was found guilty of one count of sexual touching and two counts of sexual assault by penetration at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday October 22.

James Jacklin has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a string of sexual offences against three women.

The offences happened in Derby between July and October 2017. Jacklin was sentenced on Friday October 25.

Detective Constable Leah Conner, who investigated the offences said: “I want to commend the bravery of the three women who fell victim to Jacklin’s predatory behaviour.

"They have remained steadfast throughout the investigation and trial and I am hopeful that, although we cannot erase what happened to them, this sentence will allow them to put what happened behind them.

"I also hope that they can take comfort in the knowing that Jacklin is off the streets and cannot hurt anyone else."

“I also hope that they can take comfort in the knowing that Jacklin is off the streets and cannot hurt anyone else.”

