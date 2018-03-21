Man jailed after assault in Buxton

A man has been jailed after assaulting a man in Buxton last year.

On September 21, 2017, police received reports that a man had been seen walking down Fairfield Road with a head injury.

Officers attended and arrested Philip Mansfield, 46, of Fairfield Road on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was later charged with the offence and pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court on Friday March 16.

He also pleaded guilty to the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and breaching a restraining order.

Mansfield, who was jailed for 35 months, was issued with a restraining order not to contact the 41-year-old victim.