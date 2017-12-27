Man indecently exposes himself in Fairfield

Police are appealing for CCTV footage and witnesses after a man exposed himself in Fairfield.

At about 10pm last night (Tuesday December 26), a woman was walking along Dakin Avenue when she noticed a man walking close by.

A short time later, he crossed the road close to the junction of Queen’s Road and Windsor Park Road, and shouted over to her to proposition her. He then indecently exposed himself to the woman, who carried on walking.

The offender was white, about 5ft 6ins, tall, and aged about 19 or 20. He was clean shaven and had dark, curly hair sticking out of the front of a black beanie hat.

He was wearing a dark waterproof coat with the hood pulled up, dark trousers and trainers, and was wearing a dark grey rucksack on his back. He also spoke with a Derbyshire accent.

Do you know anyone who matches that description?

Do you live in the area and have private CCTV that may have captured the offence, or the offender walking in the area prior to the incident?

If you can help, call PC Gareth Podmore on 101, quoting reference 17000563602, or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.