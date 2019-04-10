Man gets year in jail for Buxton burglaries

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 52 weeks in prison for a string of burglaries in Buxton.

Jonathan Davis, of Wenlock Close, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and theft and one count of criminal damage at a hearing at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on April 1.

Jonathan Davis.

The burglaries took place at the Cavendish Golf Club, Buxton on March 5 and March 30; Buxton Rugby Club, Buxton on March 24 and at an address in Fairfield Road, Buxton on March 31.

The incident of criminal damage took place on March 31 where he smashed the windows of a phone box in Fairfield Road.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.