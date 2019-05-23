Man gets custody for his part in the theft of a handbag

A thief has been given four weeks of custody after he took a handbag which had allegedly been snatched from a pharmacy by another suspect.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 22 how Ben Davis, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing the handbag after it had allegedly been taken by another suspect from Peak Pharmacy, in Buxton.

Pictured is Ben Davis, 32, of no fixed abode, who has been given four weeks of custody for his involvement in the theft of a handbag in Buxton.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said: “Another male entered Peak Pharmacy and a woman in possession of a handbag and purse left them on a counter and this other male took that from the pharmacy. The other male left and came across this defendant.”

Witnesses approached Davis and the other suspect, according to Mr Hollett, and Davis put the bag and purse in a bin. Mr Hollett said Davis approached police to say he was being wrongly accused and he had been trying to identify the bag’s owner but he was arrested. Davis, formerly of Wenlock Close, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to theft from March 6.

Sam Fixter, defending, said Davis had fallen into drug-use and mixed with the wrong people. He explained Davis is already serving a 52 week custodial sentence for other matters. Magistrates sentenced Davis to four weeks of custody. He must pay £10 compensation.