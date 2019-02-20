Man emerged from the trees and exposed himself to a woman in the Goyt Valley

Police officers want to speak to a man in connection with a sexual exposure in Goyt Valley, near Buxton.

The incident happened at 1.15pm today (Wednesday, February 20) as a woman was walking along the Midshires path near to Fernilee Reservoir and a man emerged from the trees and sexually exposed himself.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, around 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a black balaclava, black trousers and a black long-sleeved top.

Did you see anyone matching this description, or do you have any information which could help officers with their enquiries? If so, please get in touch.

Please quote the reference number 19000082042and the name of the officer in the case, PC Jack Barlow, in any correspondence.

You can send a Facebook to /DerbyshireConstabulary, a direct message to the contact centre on Twitter @DerPolContact, complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.