Man dies after collision in Chapel-en-le-Frith

The collision, involving one vehicle, occurred just after 2pm at the roundabout where the A6 meets the A624 near to The Fickle Mermaid pub.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died later that night.

Derbyshire police said: “The man’s family is aware, and they are being offered support by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The collision occurred in Chapel on Monday.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene but was fully reopened around 5pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call 101