Man charged with arson after Hadfield caravan blaze

A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson after a caravan fire.

Police were called to reports of a blaze at a caravan in Station Road at 5.15am on Tuesday and attended alongside Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "It is believed that a 22-year-old man had been inside the caravan when the fire started but he had managed to escape uninjured."

Liam Churchman, of Station Road, Hadfield, has been charged this morning with arson reckless to whether life was endangered.

He will appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court today..