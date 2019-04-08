Man assaulted in High Peak Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in High Peak.. High Peak Response said the incident happened at 10.10pm on March 22 on Torr Top Street, New Mills. Torr Top Street, New Mills. Please contact PC 3459 Andrew Prince quoting crime reference 19000154991 if you have any information. Fake lottery letters sent to Derbyshire residents