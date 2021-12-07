Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assaults in Buxton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of three sexual assaults in Buxton

The man, who is in his 30s and from the town, was arrested earlier today (Tuesday). He remains in police custody.

Enquiries into the incidents remain ongoing and after the latest incident at the weekend, detectives are keen to speak to anyone driving along the A515 near to the Harpur Hill Road junction between 1am and 1.30am on the morning of Saturday December 4.

Officers also want to speak to anyone with information about the first two incidents, which occurred in the Pavilion Gardens between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday November 17 and on Byron Street between 11.45pm on November 19 and 12.30am on November 20.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 21000705684, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.