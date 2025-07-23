Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and exposure after incident in Buxton town centre

By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:02 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, sexual exposure and outraging public decency after police were called to an incident in Buxton town centre.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man exposing himself in the town centre yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 22).

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 39-year-old on suspicion of sexual exposure, sexual assault and outraging public decency. He remains in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Patrick Haley, from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Incidents such as this are extremely rare but we understand they do cause concern to the community.

Officers attended the scene and a man was taken into custody.placeholder image
Officers attended the scene and a man was taken into custody.

“Officers attended the town centre immediately after receiving these reports this morning and a man was arrested shortly after.

“Thank you to all of the members of the public who reported these incidents to us this morning. If anyone else witnessed this but hasn’t yet spoken to police, please get in touch with us.”

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice