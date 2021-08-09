Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Buxton car crash

Emergency services were called to the corner of Dale Road and Darwin Avenue just after 3.20pm on Sunday, August 8.

A police spokesperson said: “Police and ambulance crews attended, and one person was taken to hospital for injuries which were not considered serious or life threatening.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a serious car crash in Buxton over the weekend.

“Officers are continuing to make enquiries. If anyone witnessed the collision, or has any information, please contact us on the details below, quoting reference 21*445440.”

Residents have been sharing photos online of a red Audi supposedly involved in the crash. It had sustained serious damage with its front end missing, a crumpled bonnet and shattered windows.

Other photos purported to be from the scene show the perimeter wall of a house completely demolished, with the damaged car some distance down the road.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the biggest causes of accidents across the UK with drivers thought to be 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash when intoxicated.

Earlier this summer, Derbyshire Police reported an uptick in the number of arrests for the offence and appealed for people to travel responsibly.

To contact the police regarding their investigation, call 101 or complete the form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Alternatively send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook or @DerPolContact on Twitter.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, via 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.