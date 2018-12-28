Man arrested in connection with theft of motorhome from Buxton

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a motorhome in Buxton.

The 32-year-old, from Stockport, was stopped on the A55 near Prestatyn on December 26 and arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle, possession of class A and B drugs, driving without a valid licence and insurance and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

The motorhome was stolen from Buxton between December 14 and 15.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The white Ford Chausson motorhome was stolen from the Tongue Lane Industrial Estate, Dew Pond Lane, Fairfield, overnight between Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*607631 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Harrell by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.