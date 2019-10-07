Man arrested in connection with High Peak post office robberies

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing two post offices in the High Peak.

The 34-year-old Manchester man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing Chinley Post Office, on Green Lane, on July 8 and Sunnys Convenience Store, Low Leighton Road, New Mills, on July 14.

READ MORE: Buxton mum with terminal brain cancer has benefits stopped by DWP

He has been remanded into prison custody in connection with other crimes and the investigation into the post office robberies continues.

READ MORE: Fairfield teenager gets bronze medal for Team GB at Paintballing World Championship