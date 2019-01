A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Buxton on suspicion of a child sex offence.

Derbyshire Police confirmed the man, who has not been named, was arrested on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Buxton for grooming a child.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “A man was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity."

He has been released under investigation.