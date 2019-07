A man has been jailed for five and a half years for drugs offences in the High Peak.

Ayanda Kombe was arrested by officers on February 21 on Marlow Street in Buxton.

The 29-year-old of Ridgehill Lane, Stalybridge, pleaded guilty to the possession of Class A drugs, possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving while disqualified and driving a vehicle with no insurance.