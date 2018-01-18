Man arrested for theft, fraud and handling stolen goods in Buxton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing from two cars in Buxton, fraud and handling stolen goods.

The incidents all took place in the town between New Year’s Day and Friday, January 2.

A bag, wallet and bank card was stolen from a car parked on Sherwood Road overnight between Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 3. The bank card was then used to buy goods at a shop on Victoria Park Road.

Four coats and a bank card were also stolen from a car parked on St Peter’s Road during the same night.

The 34-year-old, who is from the local area, was also found to have items which are suspected of being stolen from a pharmacy on Scarsdale Place on Friday, January 5.

He has been questioned and then released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call police on 101, or send a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.