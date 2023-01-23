On Sunday January, 22 officers from Buxton Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team spoke to seven males regarding riding off road bikes and arrested one man for public order offences.

A force spokesperson said: “We have received numerous reports of off road bikes on the fields behind Granby Road Park, Fairfield over the last month causing anti social behaviour.

“The land owners have not given permission for anyone to be using this land.”

One man has been arrested for public order offences in relation to off road biking in Fairfield.