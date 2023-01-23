News you can trust since 1852
Man arrested for public order offence in Fairfield

Police cracking down on off road bikes being used in Fairfield have arrested one man.

By Lucy Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 1:55pm

On Sunday January, 22 officers from Buxton Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team spoke to seven males regarding riding off road bikes and arrested one man for public order offences.

A force spokesperson said: “We have received numerous reports of off road bikes on the fields behind Granby Road Park, Fairfield over the last month causing anti social behaviour.

“The land owners have not given permission for anyone to be using this land.”

One man has been arrested for public order offences in relation to off road biking in Fairfield.
