A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a house in the High Peak.

Police were called to Western Lane, Buxworth, just after 4am this morning.

A woman was found injured in the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody," a Derbyshire police spokesperson said.

“The investigation is in its early stages and officers remain in the area.”