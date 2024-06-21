Man arrested – after he tries to tow away Mercedes car parked in the Peak District
Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT received a report of males removing a silver Mercedes from the Old Mam Tor Rd, Castleton on the rear of a tow truck late on Wednesday, June 19.
Officers have stopped the tow truck and a 32-year-old male from the South Yorkshire area was arrested for Taking Without the Owners Consent (TWOC).
A spokesperson for Hope Valley Police SNT said: “We are aware that the vehicle has been at the location for a long time and had been liaising with the two other forces in relation to the vehicle and the location of the keeper.
“Special thanks to the informant for contacting the police last night, we heavily rely on the community of the Hope Valley to report any suspicious activity due to it being a remote area.”