A man has been arrested after he tried to put a Mercedes on a tow track.

Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT received a report of males removing a silver Mercedes from the Old Mam Tor Rd, Castleton on the rear of a tow truck late on Wednesday, June 19.

Officers have stopped the tow truck and a 32-year-old male from the South Yorkshire area was arrested for Taking Without the Owners Consent (TWOC).

A spokesperson for Hope Valley Police SNT said: “We are aware that the vehicle has been at the location for a long time and had been liaising with the two other forces in relation to the vehicle and the location of the keeper.