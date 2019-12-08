Man arrested after being caught drug driving around Derbyshire Dales with daughter in car

A man has been arrested after being caught driving round the Derbyshire Dales under the influence of drugs- with his daughter in the car.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit made the arrest while patrolling in Ashbourne and the surrounding area yesterday (Saturday, December 7).

A spokesperson for the unit tweeted to @DerbyshireRPU: “Day shift have been out in Ashbourne and the surrounding Derbyshire Dales today.

“Driver arrested under the influence of drugs, drugs in the car as well as his daughter and partner.

“But it's all our fault? Safeguarding referral completed.”

The unit are also investigating after a collision with a Jaguar and HGV in Ashbourne on the same day.

“Automated telemetrics call from this Jaguar who's driver pulled out in front of a HGV,” they tweeted.

“Jaguar written off, HGV scratched and wheel damaged. No injuries. Investigation ongoing.”

If you have any information, call 101.